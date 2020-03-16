How did a Batwoman crew member get paralyzed on set? What did Marc Maron say about Marvel fans in his recent stand-up special? What character did Michael Rooker almost play in Guardians of the Galaxy? Could we see Red Skull come back again in the MCU? What army was spotted on the set of Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings? Do you need a Wonder Woman flask? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Stargirl is on the way to DC Universe starting on May 11 followed by a network debut on The CW the next day.

A production assistant working on Batwoman is paralyzed below her waist after an accident happened on set.

A clip from the animated Superman: Red Son movie shows Wonder Woman still has faith in Superman.

Damon Lindelof is a little more interested in doing a Marvel project after seeing what WandaVision is doing.

Batwoman production may be shut down but new episodes are still coming, and here’s a preview of the next.

Marc Maron‘s new stand-up special on Netflix has a bit where he talks about his battle with Marvel fans online.

A couple other Wonder Woman 1984 posters with Golden Eagle armor were spotted kicking around Reddit.

According to various social media posts, the first season of Marvel’s Haelstrom series has wrapped production.

