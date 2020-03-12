Could Nebula‘s story have more to tell in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? How is the DC’s Legends of Tomorrow crossover with Supernatural explained? Which character had a bunch of fight footage cut from Avengers: Endgame? Want to see the first set photos from Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings? How did Black Widow almost die in Avengers: Endgame? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits right here.

Go behind the scenes of “Grinning from Ear to Ear,” the first season episode of The CW’s Batwoman series.

On the gossip side of things, former Batman star Ben Affleck is now dating Knives Out star Ana de Armas.

Watch new Mortal Kombat 11 footage of Spawn entering the arena as a playable character on March 24.

Vin Diesel said it was his son who convinced him to take on the role of Valiant Comics character Bloodshot.

Get acquainted with Superiorman in a new clip from the DC Comics animated movie Superman: Red Son.

The first photos from a DC’s Legends of Tomorrow crossover with Supernatural show how it’s possible.

Reddit spotted a Wonder Woman 1984 mural, and some billboards are popping up around Los Angeles now.

Warner Bros. Games was planning to announce a new Batman game at E3, but now the trade show is canceled.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.