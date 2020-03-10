Why is Kumail Nanjiani posing as Wolverine in this photo? Are you ready to play as Spawn in Mortal Kombat 11? Want a first look at Aya Cash as Stormfront in the second season of The Boys? Could Red Hulk be coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Who prevented Dougray Scott from taking the role of Wolverine in X-Men? Did you spot the Bat symbol hidden in the new Batmobile engine? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Check out Spawn kicking some ass as a new playable character in Mortal Kombat 11 downloadable content.

John Wesley Shipp seems to be teasing a return to The CW’s The Flash series in a recent post on Twitter.

Here’s a first look at Aya Cash as Stormfront on the upcoming second season of The Boys over at Amazon.

Damon Lindelof revealed he doesn’t have any ideas for a second season of his acclaimed Watchmen series.

On Marvel Hero Project, Astonishing Austin started a garden for his home community when food is scarce.

Neil deGrasse Tyson confirmed Marvel Comics is “hands down” more scientifically accurate than DC Comics.

Now that @kumailn has successfully completed his stunning transformation from @SiliconHBO nerd to @Marvel superhero, we asked the actor recreate a few other iconic (cut/ripped/jacked/swole) roles: – Wolverine

– John McClane

– Maverick

– Patrick Bateman https://t.co/9GNEWUAMgo pic.twitter.com/7jAqdjHECk — Men's Health Mag (@MensHealthMag) March 10, 2020

The Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani became Wolverine and other characters for Men’s Health Magazine.

Speaking of which, Kumail also detailed his Marvel diet, which was a lot of steak/chicken and eggs for breakfast.

