Who is joining the second season of Doom Patrol? What do we know about the Marvel Future Revolution mobile game? What is the final box office take in the US for Joker? Would Alex Garland ever direct a Swamp Thing movie? Did you know Ben Affleck didn’t realize how iconic Batman was? Has Eva Green met with Marvel about a Doctor Strange 2 role? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Marvel celebrated International Women’s Day over the weekend with a tribute to their female superheroes.

Glee alum Samantha Ware has joined the cast of Doom Patrol season 2 as a personality within Kay Challis.

In the next episode of Supergirl, a terorrist targeting Dreamer for being transgender attacks her roommate.

Moon Knight writer Beau DeMayo discussed what Marvel Studios’ vision is for the new TV series on Disney+.

More of Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) dark past is uncovered in the 15th episode of the first season of Batwoman.

Comic Book Resources runs through what we know about the new Marvel Future Revolution mobile game.

Here’s the final poster for Marvel’s Black Widow, kicking off blockbuster summer in theaters on May 1, 2020.

Joker finally ended an impressive theaterical run in US theaters with a whopping $335 million box office take.

