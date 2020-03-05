Would you want to see a Drax and Mantis spin-off movie from Guardians of the Galaxy? Did you hear Supergirl star Melissa Benoist is having a baby? When is Stargirl premiering on DC Universe and The CW? Do you want a refund on Emerald City Comic-Con tickets due to coronavirus concerns? What Marvel Legends toys are coming later this year? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Neil Gaiman’s Sandman comic series is getting turned into an audio drama series by Audible and DC Comics.

Marvel Comics teased art for some kind of feline version of Iron Man, prompting fans to think it’s Black Cat.

Supergirl star Melissa Benoist announced that she and her husband Christopher Wood are having a baby.

Lucifer star Tom Ellis has finalized a deal to return as the titular character for the sixth season over at Netflix.

Marvel Hero Project is shining a light on Gitanjali who has invented a device to test for contaminants in water.

The Stargirl series will officially premiere on DC Universe on May 11, 2020 and will air on The CW on May 12.

Jerad S. Marantz shared concept art with a close-up look at the Chitauri gorilla from Avengers: Endgame.

Emerald City Comic-Con badge holders can get refunds of they no longer want to attend due to coronavirus.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.