How did Watchmen‘s ratings fare when compared to other hit HBO shows? Do Loki set photos give us a first look at Enchantress? Which comic companies have pulled out of Emerald City Comic-Con due to coronavirus concerns? How did Ryan Reynolds celebrate the third anniversary of Logan? How did Deadpool mock Blade in a recent comic? Did you see Black Panther is now on Disney+? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Listen as Jason Isaacs voices Kal-El in this new clip from the DC Comics animated movie Superman: Red Son.

Even though Watchmen drummed up a lot of buzz with comic book audiences, it wasn’t as big as other HBO hits.

Teaser for my new animation #ArrowverseSuperFriends. The full version will be released in March, so stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/gjO17Z24FR — David M. Jones (@BigRockDJ) February 28, 2020

David M. Jones shared a teaser for an animated version of the Arrowverse modeled after the Superfriends.

The first set photos from Marvel’s upcoming Loki series may reveal Sophia Di Martino playing Enchantress.

Adam Savage shared his homemade version of the Captain America suit from The Winter Soldier sequel.

DC Comics has canceled all their March convention plans, including ECCC, which Dark Horse pulled out of too.

Concept artist Stephen Schirle unveiled a glimpse at a scene explored but never used in Avengers: Endgame.

Brandon McKnight has been promoted to series regular as Chester P. Runk for The Flash season seven.

