Will you play the new Marvel Future Revolution game? Did you forget Bloodshot was still coming out? Are you ready for a new animated Justice League Dark movie? Will Squadron Supreme pop up in Loki? Is Battlestar in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Why was shooting The Suicide Squad such a hard time in James Gunn‘s life? Is Thor: Ragnarok the best Marvel Studios movie? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a poster for the upcoming comic book movie that you probably forgot about: Bloodshot with Vin Diesel.

Props from The Punisher and The Defenders will be sold, the final nail in the coffin of Netflix’s Marvel shows.

Here’s the first trailer for the DC Comics animated movie Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, coming soon.

Anthony Mackie said he spotted a Captain America shield on the set of WandaVision. What’s up with that?

A set photo from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has fans thinking Battlestar will show up in the series.

A new rumor says Squadron Supreme may be popping up at some point in Marvel’s Loki series over at Disney+.

Watch the trailer for the new open world RPG mobile game, Marvel Future Revolution, with plenty of heroes.

Canadagraphs has the first photos from the set of Hulu’s new Marvel series Helstrom, but they don’t show much.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.