Superhero Bits: Kang the Conqueror Maybe Coming to ‘Loki’, ‘Flashpoint’ Rumors Debunked & More
Posted on Tuesday, February 18th, 2020 by Ethan Anderton
Want to see some classic Disney characters turned into X-Men? Why is Supergirl going back in time on the next episode of season five? Is Kang the Conqueror coming to the Loki series? Want to see some alternate roller skates Harley Quinn could have worn in Birds of Prey? Which script of James Gunn‘s is his favorite? Will Wonder Woman fight Aquaman in the Flashpoint movie? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.
Supergirl gets sent back to the past in the new promo for “It’s a Super Life,” the next episode of the fifth season.
Spider-Man franchise star Tom Holland has taken a break from Instagram after getting somewhat obsessed.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Robert Pattinson Batman day! I’m digging his look. Here are 2 concepts I did of Batman for CW Batwoman. Thank you to costume designer Maya Mani for making a dream come true! I did an illustration of Batman! This Batman suit is supposed to be what Kate Kane and Luke modified to create the Batwoman suit originally designed by @colleenatwoodofficial . Can’t wait to see what the Bat suit actually looks like in Matt Reeves’ The Batman! @dccomics #darkknight #capecrusader #gotham #gothamcity @thecw @cwbatwoman @rubyrose #katekane #brucewayne #batman #thebatman #imbatman #costume #design #conceptualart #illustration #costumeillustration @vancouver #tbt #throwbackthursday @cw_arrow
Concept artist Andy Poon shared some alternate designs for the Batman suit for The CW’s Batwoman series.
A new rumor says Marvel’s Loki series coming to Disney+ might introduce Kang the Conqueror to the MCU.
A new villain sinks her teeth into Gotham City in “Drink Me,” the next episode in the first season of Batwoman.
James Marsden is open to returning as Cyclops in the MCU, but it’s not something he’s expecting to happen.
Comic Book Resources rounded up some art of Disney animated characters reimagined as X-Men superheroes.
Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series has officially wrapped principal photography in Atlanta.
Continue Reading Superhero Bits
Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.