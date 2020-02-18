Want to see some classic Disney characters turned into X-Men? Why is Supergirl going back in time on the next episode of season five? Is Kang the Conqueror coming to the Loki series? Want to see some alternate roller skates Harley Quinn could have worn in Birds of Prey? Which script of James Gunn‘s is his favorite? Will Wonder Woman fight Aquaman in the Flashpoint movie? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Supergirl gets sent back to the past in the new promo for “It’s a Super Life,” the next episode of the fifth season.

Spider-Man franchise star Tom Holland has taken a break from Instagram after getting somewhat obsessed.

Concept artist Andy Poon shared some alternate designs for the Batman suit for The CW’s Batwoman series.

A new rumor says Marvel’s Loki series coming to Disney+ might introduce Kang the Conqueror to the MCU.

A new villain sinks her teeth into Gotham City in “Drink Me,” the next episode in the first season of Batwoman.

James Marsden is open to returning as Cyclops in the MCU, but it’s not something he’s expecting to happen.

Comic Book Resources rounded up some art of Disney animated characters reimagined as X-Men superheroes.

Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series has officially wrapped principal photography in Atlanta.

