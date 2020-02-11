What did January Jones lie about while shooting X-Men: First Class? Do you remember the Justice League parody Justice Friends from Dexter’s Laboratory? Could Crossbones return to the MCU yet again? Is there a Secret Invasion series in the works for Disney+? Would you like to see Kaitlyn Dever play Batgirl? Who did John Krasinski run into while trying on the Captain America suit at an audition? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Robbie uses VR technology to inspire the next generation to protect national parks in Marvel Hero Project.

Margot Robbie talked about James Gunn‘s approach to Harley Quinn compared to director Cathy Yan.

Rumors keep swirling about a Marvel Studios series on Disney+ focusing on the Secret Invasion comic arc.

X-Men: First Class star January Jones totally lied about doing her fitness training while making the movie.

Here’s the promo for “The Book of War: Chapter One – Homecoming,” the next episode of Black Lightning.

Look back at how the cartoon Dexter’s Laboratory perfected the superhero parody with Justice Friends.

Boss Logic created this Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness poster based on some fan theories.

John Krasinski has a funny story about auditioning for Captain America and meeting Chris Hemsworth.

