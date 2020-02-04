What is Wally West doing when he returns to The Flash? Want to read the official novelization of Bloodshot? What is James Marsden‘s advice for whoever the next Cyclops is for Marvel Studios? Will Cyclone debut in the Black Adam movie? Will Ms. Marvel have a larger role outside of her own Disney+ series? Who is voicing two new superheroes in an upcoming episode of The Simpsons? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a little sequence from recently revealed Black Widow footage that recreates this Marvel Comics panel.

Showrunner Eric Wallace says Wally West is back in one of the pivotal episodes in the mythology of The Flash.

Here’s the new promo for Season 3, Episode 13 of Black Lightning, “The Book Of Markovia: Chapter Four.”

Bloodshot is getting an official movie novelization published by Titan, and it’s available to order right now.

Artist Truck Torrence (aka 100% Soft) designed four new Black Widow emojis you can see on Twitter.

James Marsden offered up some advice for whoever picks up the mantle of Cyclops for Marvel Studios.

Here’s a creepy poster for New Mutants, the final film in the X-Men franchise created by 20th Century Fox.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help famed comic inker Dexter Vines fight his blood cancer.

