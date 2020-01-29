Interested in seeing Birds of Prey in advance? Want to see the alternate suit designed for the Arrow finale that didn’t get used? How about an extended montage from the end of Crisis on Infinite Earths with more parallel universes? Will Clea be coming to the MCU in the Doctor Strange sequel? What advice did Cathy Yan get from Petty Jenkins before directing Birds of Prey? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

This Crisis on Infinite Earths fan edit adds a few more alternate Earths to the crossover’s ending montage.

The Arrow series finale included a notable reference to the short-lived DC Comics comedy series Powerless.

DC Universe subscribes should be getting invites to screenings of Birds of Prey happening a couple days early.

For some reason, the series finale of Arrow last night pulled in fewer viewers than the penultimate episode.

John Diggle appears to have some cosmic power in his future with this scene from the end of the Arrow finale.

Kumail Nanjiani says his Marvel Studios workout landed him a 10-year subscription to a certain adult website.

Concept artist Andy Poon showed off some unused alternate designs for the final suit Arrow could have worn.

There was a time in the comics when Captain America and Bucky Barnes killed 100 million Japanese soldiers.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.