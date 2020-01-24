Is Brother Voodoo in Doctor Stranger in the Multiverse of Madness? Did you know there are public domain superheroes? What video game is getting a Birds of Prey cross-promotion? Want to see an alternate concept design for the Rescue armor in Avengers: Endgame? How excited was The Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani to eat pizza and cake after being on a Marvel diet? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The KingSharkade used during production of Suicide Squad is closing, but James Gunn got to keep this.

Comic Book Resources points out five cool public domain superheroes and five others that are just terrible.

See you soon Harley! ? — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 24, 2020

Fortnite appears to be teasing some kind of Birds of Prey cross-promotion event involving Harley Quinn.

The Witcher writer Beau DeMayo updated his Twitter profile description to say he’s writing on Moon Knight.

Arrow actor David Ramsey thinks Green Lantern fans will be “very happy” with the upcoming series finale.

The Enemy Within star Noah Mills has signed on for a role in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series.

Rodney Fuentebella posted another design of Rescue armor worn by Pepper Potts in Avengers: Endgame.

A new rumor says there may be a Secret Invasion series in the works for Disney+ and another mystery show.

