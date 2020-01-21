Who is leaving the cast of Black Lightning this season? Will Jeffrey Dean Morgan take a role in The Boys? Is Jared Harris playing Doc Ock in Morbius? How did a Captain America: Civil War deleted scene change the Black Widow movie? Did you notice any similarities between Cap fighting Thanos in Endgame and Thor fighting Hulk in The Avengers? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Now that Batwoman has come out to Gotham City, what’s in store for the DC Comics superheroine in Episode 11?

Damon Gupto, who played Inspector Bill Henderson on Black Lightning, will be leaving the series very soon.

Someone is back from the future in a promo for the upcoming eleventh episode of the fifth season of Supergirl.

Comic Book Resources went through the long history of video games featuring Batman‘s villain The Joker.

Black Lightning is dealing with a conflict of interest with a certain bad guy in the upcoming latest episode.

Comic Book Resources thinks Crisis on Infinite Earths fixed a big problem in the DC Extended Universe.

Disney rounded up some of the best Marvel references from The Simpsons now that they’re out on Disney+.

The Boys writer/executive producer Eric Kripke offered Jeffrey Dean Morgan a role in the third season.

