Could Titans and Doom Patrol air first on DC Universe and then go to HBO Max the next day? What did Marc Guggenheim have to do to get Ezra Miller as The Flash in Crisis on Infinite Earths? Ready for the 80th anniversary of The Joker with a 100-page commemorative issue? When and where will Spider-Man 3 be shooting? What comic book movie does Karen Gillan want to direct? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Marvel Hero Project highlights Thrilling Tokata, who advocates for indigenous youth, amplifying their voices.

Find out about the upcoming unscripted DC Universe series DCYou, giving fans a new showcase for all to see.

Did you catch everything? Stream the 5-episode crossover free on The CW App, presented by @boostmobile: https://t.co/rNuG2YU0Zg #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/URmcBjRBD4 — The Flash (@CW_TheFlash) January 17, 2020

Catch a glimpse of the 1989 Batmobile hidden under a sheet in this quick clip from Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Titans and Doom Patrol could debut on DC Universe first and then be available on HBO Max the next day.

Wendy Williams made a controversial statement about Joaquin Phoenix‘s perceived cleft lip but apologized.

Marc Guggenheim made sure Ezra Miller‘s cameo in Crisis on Infinite Earths didn’t hurt movie continuity.

The Joker is getting his own 100-page special issue in honor of the Batman villain’s 80th anniversary this year.

Marc Guggenheim revealed he already pitched the next Arrowverse crossover after Crisis On Infinite Earths.

