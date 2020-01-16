Did you know Spider-Man is getting a Wild West comic soon? Want to see what Superman‘s new suit might look like in Superman & Lois? Ready to play as Joker in Mortal Kombat 11? Are you interested in a musical episode of Lucifer? Want to meet Gal Gadot‘s stuntwoman for Wonder Woman? Who is Taskmaster in Black Widow? Want a Funko POP commemorating Tony Stark’s death? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The entire five-episode crossover of Crisis on Infinite Earths on The CW is now available to stream. Watch it!

Any chance of seeing a second season of HBO’s Watchmen is entirely up to the show’s creator Damon Lindelof.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow are going through many time periods in this poster for the upcoming fifth season.

In case you didn’t hear, Lucifer is doing a musical episode, and Debbie Gibson just signed on to appear in it.

Check out Joker in action as a new playable character in the Mortal Kombat 11 downloadable Kombat Pack.

Crisis on Infinite Earths showrunner confirmed Smallville‘s Clark Kent & Lois Lane are alive and happy.

There’s a Wild West Spider-Man comic coming from Taran Killam, and he’ll soon do more for Spidey soon.

It appears as if early concept art for Tyler Hoechlin‘s brand new suit on Superman & Lois has leaked online.

