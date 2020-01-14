Why has Falcon and the Winter Soldier canceled their planned shoot in Puerto Rico? What would the Crisis on Infinite Earths comic writers change if they could do it all over again? Would you believe a classic Superman comic predicted the return of white nationalism in 2020? Want to get a first look at Green Arrow and the Canaries? How did Iron Man change a young man’s life? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s the final trailer for the upcoming conclusion to the epic Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover on The CW.

Barbara Gordon/Oracle is rumored to appear in the third season of DC Universe’s original series Titans.

A classic Superman comic book predicted the return of white nationalism in what was then the future of 2020.

Crisis on Infinite Earths creators recently discussed what they would change if they could do it all over again.

This edition of Caravan of Garbage looks back at the 2006 film revival of the Man of Steel, Superman Returns.

Disney debunked the recent rumors of the forthcoming Hawkeye series on Disney+ being delayed indefnitely.

The first images from the upcoming Arrow spin-off series Green Arrow and the Canaries have arrived.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier shoot scheduled in Puerto Rico is canceled due to recent earthquakes.

