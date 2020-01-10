Does Harley Quinn kill Jared Leto‘s Joker in Birds of Prey? Are you gonna watch the new Deathstroke animated series on CW Seed? Did you hear Jason Momoa will be MMA training for Aquaman 2? Did you notice all the Easter eggs and comic references in the new Birds of Prey trailer? Want to see Batman 1966 star Burt Ward‘s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s more of the Spectacular Sidney in a clip from the latest episode of the Marvel Hero Project on Disney+.

There have been a lot of comic book characters named Eightball over the years for some reason. Check them out.

Funko released a new wave of Venomized POPs from Marvel Comics, including Groot and Doctor Strange.

Noah Hawley said he would still do the Doctor Doom movie that was set up at Fox if Marvel wanted him to.

Here’s a sneak preview of the upcoming Deathstroke animated series that will soon be streaming on CW Seed.

A set photo from Falcon and the Winter Soldier give us a better glimpse at Sebastian Stan’s all-new look.

Artist Ryan Meinerding shared the artwork he created for the Spider-Man: Homecoming Steelbook release.

Margot Robbie encouraged all of her Birds of Prey collaborators to read comics to better serve the fanbase.

