How long is Birds of Prey? Why are victims of The Dark Knight Rises shooting victims in Aurora, CO frustrated with Todd Phillips? Did you know Buck Henry created his own superhero many decades ago? Why did Robert Pattinson choose to star in The Batman? Why was Joaquin Phoenix difficult for the Joker hair and make-up team to work with? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Unite the four Warriors of the Sky and protect the world as the mighty Sky Kyrin! #MARVELFutureFight pic.twitter.com/h3gg0Ujsge — Marvel Future Fight (@Marvel_FFightUS) January 7, 2020

This new trailer reveals the four Warriors of the Sky and Sky Kyrin are coming to Marvel Future Fight.

Hildur Gudnadottir won another award for the Joker score at the Society of Composers and Lyricists Awards.

Here’s a brief teaser for the upcoming conclusion to the big TV crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths on The CW.

Parents of victims of The Dark Knight Rises shooting in Aurora lashed out at Joker director Todd Phillips.

Cape sur la nuit / Capture the Knight pic.twitter.com/cIJTEZgDj1 — WB Games Montréal (@WBGamesMTL) January 9, 2020

Here’s a cryptic teaser seemingly for an upcoming Batman video game in the works from Warner Bros. Games.

Lois Lane actress Bitsie Tulloch says the Superman & Lois pilot will have “something we haven’t seen before.”

Concept artist Andy Park shared alternate designs for how Nebula could have looked in Avengers: Endgame.

John Cena avoided the big question of if he’ll be playing Peacekeeper in James Gunn‘s The Suicide Squad.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.