Want to see a clip from the upcoming ABC special Celebrating Marvel’s Stan Lee? Why wasn’t Nite Owl in the first season of Watchmen? Which critics group awarded Joker the honor of Best Picture? What was a certain action sequence cut from Justice League? Did Sebastian Stan really put on enough muscle that his Winter Soldier arm doesn’t fit anymore? Would you like a full-on Constantine and Lucifer crossover? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a new clip of The Dazzling Lorelai from an upcoming episode of Disney+’s series Marvel Hero Project.

Sebastian Stan bulked up so much for Falcon and the Winter Soldier, his old arm covering no longer fit.

Watchmen executive producer Damon Lindelof explained why they didn’t include Nite Owl in the series.

Comic Book Resources takes a look back at Data East’s Captain America and The Avengers arcade game.

Marvel counts down the Top 10 Marvel Statues from Kotbukiya’s impressively detailed ArtFX Premier line.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier set photos have glimpses at Sebastian Stan and Daniel Bruhl shooting.

Here’s a moment we never got to see in Avengers: Infinity War with Hulk busting the Hulkbuster armor.

Marc Bernardin wants a Constantine and Lucifer crossover after meeting in Crisis on Infinite Earths.

