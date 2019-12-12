Want to stream the first three parts of the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover? Want to know more about the history of Wonder Woman‘s golden armor? Which show made a surprise appearance in the final installment of Crisis on Infinite Earths? How old is Captain America when Sam and Bucky see him back in the present as an old man in Avengers: Endgame? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

If you don’t have cable, the first three parts of the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover are available to stream.

James Gunn confirmed he talked to Suicide Squad director David Ayer about his approach to the follow-up.

Finally. Someone noticed. Special thanks to Damon Lindelof for making this one happen. https://t.co/i97GkvxOfR — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) December 11, 2019

Arroweverse EP Marc Guggenheim confirmed a Watchmen Easter egg appeared in Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Get the rundown on the history of the new golden armor that Gal Gadot is wearing in Wonder Woman 1984.

Here’s a sneak peek at the third and final season of Marvel’s Runaways on Hulu, which begins December 13.

Lucifer made a surprise appearance in Crisis on Infinite Earths, and here’s how it fits into the show’s timeline.

Concept artist Jerad S. Marantz shared this version of Thanos that made him look more like a religious leader.

Kevin Feige says Black Widow will have fans see certain things in Endgame and Infinity War in a new light.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.