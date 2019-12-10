Want to see the new Black Widow action figures coming from Hasbro’s Marvel Legends line? What other characters disappeared in The Blip according to the Avengers: Endgame script? What fan theory did James Gunn just debunk about Steve Rogers and Star-Lord? Want to see nearly 60 Wonder Woman 1984 trailer Easter eggs? Could Dave Bautista play Bane in a future DC Comics movie? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Go behind the scenes of the second installment of the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover in a new featurette.

Loki was previously given the working title of River Cruise, but instead it now has the working title of Architect.

Crisis on Infinite Earths executive producer talked about all the guest stars in the second part of the crossover.

Michael Rosenbaum turned down a Crisis on Infinite Earths role, but his Lex Luthor still became president.

See what’s in store for the ninth episode of HBO’s Watchmen, the final episode of the first (and last?) season.

Crisis on Infinite Earths featured a clever reference to Superman II with a cameo made by Wil Wheaton.

Hasbro has revealed their Marvel Legends line of figures featuring characters from the Black Widow movie.

Marc Guggenheim says fans shouldn’t expect a big crossover next year after Crisis on Infinite Earths this year.

