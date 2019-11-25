Want to see a new trailer for Crisis on Infinite Earths? Will you ever forget the horror of Baby Thanos? Which DC Comics hero was created for Steve Ditko? Did Josh Gad ever have a real talk with Matt Reeves about playing Penguin? What Marvel characters does Jack Black have an interest in playing? What does Danny Elfman think of all the demand for the Snyder Cut of Justice League? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a new sneak preview of the upcoming Harley Quinn animated series coming to DC Universe on 11/29.

Alan Ritchson was asked to appear in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, but it just didn’t work out.

Black Lightning joins all of the Arrowverse superheroes in new photos from Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Did you know DC Comics’ Blue Devil was created specifically to appeal to Steve Ditko, but he passed on it.

Here’s the first real trailer for the upcoming Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover beginning on December 8.

Comic Book Resources recounts the abandoned plans for a way campier and weirder 1980s Batman movie.

Look out, Baby Yoda, because this adorably grotesque Baby Thanos concept art is here to hog the spotlight.

Kevin Conroy recently discussed playing a live-action Batman in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover.

