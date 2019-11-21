Can you help fund funeral services for the late Christopher Dennis, aka Hollywood’s Superman? Want to see some Watchmen Easter eggs from the fifth episode of the series? Did you hear Stargirl was also going to air on The CW? Which Disney+ series are the Russo Brothers interested in playing around with? Which actor thinks modern superhero movies are over shot and too noisy despite being in some of them? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Absolute Carnage/Cosmic Ghost Rider writer Donny Cates and artist Nic Klein are back with a new Thor series.

Here are some new set photos from Falcon and the Winter Soldier with Anthony Mackie arriving on set.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse landed three Grammy nominations, adding to its many awards accolades.

There’s a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for a funeral for late Christopher Dennis, Hollywood’s Superman.

Now that the fifth episode of Watchmen has been out there for awhile, it’s time to dig into some more Easter eggs.

Arrow executive producer Marc Guggenheim says there are more Crisis on Infinite Earths yet to be revealed.

Ironhead Studio revealed a closer look at the original design for Thanos that appeared in 2012’s The Avengers.

Stargirl will stream on the DC Universe but will air on The CW too and cameo in Crisis on Infinite Earths.

