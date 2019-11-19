Want to see Adam Savage‘s collection of Marvel prop replicas he made? Will Superboy and Damian Wayne be part of the Superman & Lois series? When does the spin-off series Green Arrow and the Canaries take place? Which Runaways cast member isn’t returning for the third season? Will Mark Ruffalo appear on the She-Hulk series? How did James Gunn help Zachary Levi land the role of Shazam? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Adam Savage showed off his impressive collection of prop replicas he’s created inspired by the Marvel movies.

The upcoming Superman & Lois series on The CW may end up including Superboy and Damian Wayne.

I'm gonna host a pair of special after shows during the big crossover event on @TheCW called #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths! So hit me with your fan forecasts, plot predictions, and any questions for the cast and crew under the hashtag #CrisisAftermath and maybe you’ll hear it on TV! pic.twitter.com/6QPL3wnBS0 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) November 14, 2019

Kevin Smith just wanted to remind you he’s hosting a pair of Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover aftershows.

A casting call for WandaVision may indicate plans to bring Billy (Wiccan) and Tommy (Speed) to the MCU.

A new promo for the upcoming seventh episode of the third season of The CW’s Black Lightning gets electrified.

Arrow co-creator/producer Marc Guggenheim confirmed Green Arrow and the Canaries is set in 2040.

To support the recent campaign surge for The Snyder Cut of Justice League, Boss Logic made a new poster.

Kip Pardue will not be returning for the upcoming third and final season of Marvel’s Runaways over on Hulu.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.