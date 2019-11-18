Which comic book movie did the President of the United States of America show to family, friends and staff? Who will be the cinematographer for Black Adam? Could we get a female version of Loki in the Disney+ series? What did Anthony & Joe Russo have to say about Martin Scorsese‘s Marvel movie comments? Has James Gunn talked to Mark Hamill about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Cannons loaded with kryptonite? Sounds like a problem that will be very hard to deal with on the next Supergirl.

President Donald Trump hosted a screening of Joker for family, friends and some staff and he apparently liked it.

Things are getting a little mad in this promo for the upcoming eighth episode of the first season of Batwoman.

An Avengers: Infinity War deleted scene confirms a leak was accurate about a moment with Doctor Strange.

See some of your favorite Arrowerse superheroes getting together in this Crisis on Infinite Earths promo.

T.J. Miller doesn’t think Deadpool 3 needs to happen, but he’ll come back if he’s asked to uphold his contract.

We’re not sure where this came from, but apparently this is the official title treatment for the Hawkeye series.

Dwayne Johnson has revealed that Black Adam will be shot by Joker cinematographer Lawrence Sher.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.