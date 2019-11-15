What exclusive invite did Dwayne Johnson get after announcing the Black Adam release date? What are the last words of dialogue spoken in the series finale of Arrow? Want to see some Falcon and the Winter Soldier set photos? Is Robert Downey Jr. coming back for Marvel’s What If? series? How did the original Ghostbusters influence The Avengers ending? Could Martin Scorsese‘s Marvel movie comments hurt his Oscar chances? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Marvel released a trailer for their new crossover event Incoming!, which focuses on a Marvel murder mystery.

After Dwayne Johnson announced the Black Adam release date, Batman officially invited him to the Batcave.

Arrow series showrunner Beth Schwartz bid farewell to the show and the prominently featured superhero lair.

Joker will pass the $1 billion worldwide box office milestone after the receipts for today’s tickets are counted.

X-Men villain Mister Sinister and The Marauders have infiltrated the Marvel Strike Force mobile game.

The first photos from the set of Falcon and the Winter Soldier give us a look at Sebastian Stan‘s new look.

Concept artist Ryan Meinerding shared one of the murals that he created for Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Arrow executive producer Marc Guggenheim revealed the last two words of dialogue from the series finale.

