Will you get the celebratory 750th issue of The Flash? Did you know there was an open-world Superman game once in the works? Will Marvel’s Moon Knight series tie into the Blade movie? When does the complete series of Teen Titans arrive on Blu-ray? Which Avengers: Endgame deleted scene almost upended the MCU timeline? Why isn’t Oliver Queen in the Crisis on Infinite Earths title treatment? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

In February 2020, DC celebrates 750 issues of The Flash by releasing an oversized, 80-page prestige format issue.

Arrow star Stephen Amell bid farewell to The CW series after eight seasons of playing the DC Comics superhero.

Fallen Angels brings another X-Men comic book to the table, and the launch trailer shows off what it’s about.

A new rumor says Marvel’s upcoming Moon Knight series on Disney+ series might tie into the Blade movie.

The complete series of the Teen Titans animated series will be available on Blu-ray starting on December 3.

Arrow co-creator Marc Guggenheim shared his original pitch for the series with details that got left out.

WB has been actively trying to develop an open world Superman game since ~2013. A thread… pic.twitter.com/UMYHDGamiL — James Sigfield (@Jsig212James) November 10, 2019

In case you hadn’t heard, there was an abandoned open-world Superman video game that was in the works.

If you were wondering why Oliver Queen wasn’t in the new Crisis on Infinite Earths logo, it’s a legal issue.

