What did Bruce Campbell say in response to Martin Scorsese’s Marvel movie comments? How much is Marvel Comics #1 expected to fetch at auction? Want to see Captain Marvel played out in emojis? What roles did Chadwick Boseman, Karen Gillan and Chris Pratt originally audition for in the MCU? Who was responsible for making sure Wolverine got comic accurate hair in X-Men? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Rumors are circulating that Robert Pattinson may don a blue and gray suit in the upcoming The Batman.

Bruce Campbell went on a rant about Martin Scorsese’s Marvel movie criticism at a recent horror convention.

Black Lightning continues to dig into the third season with a promo for “The Book of Resistance: Chapter One.”

A Redditor recently noticed that Avengers: Endgame and Toy Story 4 have some interesting similarities.

A pristine copy of Marvel Comics #1 is expected to go for more than $1 million at auction later on this month.

Juliana Harkavy, aka Dinah Drake/Black Canary on Arrow, penned an emotional goodbye to the series.

Watch Captain Marvel as told by some adorable animated emojis in an iPhone in this cute little Disney video.

Robert Pattinson said Jennifer Lopez could be a great Batman, which doesn’t make sense, but sure, okay.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.