Want to see the first teaser for Crisis on Infinite Earths? How did the Marvel vs Martin Scorsese debate infiltrate the Hollywood Film Awards? When is DC’s Legends of Tomorrow coming back? Are you happy for Titans to get a third season? Will Inhumans be in the Ms. Marvel series? Will you watch a Crisis on Infinite Earths after show hosted by Kevin Smith? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a short first teaser for the Arrowverse’s Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover that starts later this year.

Mark Ruffalo indirectly weighed in on Marvel versus Martin Scorsese battle at the Hollywood Film Awards.

The #DCUTITANS are just getting started. Season 3 coming in 2020. pic.twitter.com/YPstXPVKMW — DCUTitans (@DCUTitans) November 11, 2019

DC Universe announced that Titans is officially getting a third season, and those are Nightwing colors.

Smallville star Tom Welling apparently only shot one scene for the Crisis On Infinite Earths crossover.

Here’s the promo for “Prochnost,” the fifth episode of the eighth and final season of The CW’s Arrow series.

A leaked audition tape for Ms. Marvel namedrops Inhumans and New Avengers, but are they in the show?

Teen Titans Go! will poke fun at the backlash to the reboot of Thundercats (and also Teen Titans Go! itself).

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will return at 9pm on Tuesday, January 21, following an episode of Arrow.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.