Is Tom King working on some kind of secret Watchmen project? When will the second season of The Boys arrive on Amazon? When will the series finale of Arrow be airing? Will Ironheart and Thunderbolts be getting their own Marvel movies? Does a moment in Avengers: Endgame visually reference Back to the Future Part II? What did Ben Mendelsohn say about Spider-Man nearly leaving the MCU? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Research for a thing. pic.twitter.com/JQOS7qbx7s — Tom King (@TomKingTK) November 7, 2019

DC Comics writer Tom King appears to be working on something tied to Watchmen, but it’s not clear what yet.

The creators of next year’s Avengers video game talked about how Stan Lee influenced their work on the project.

Barry Allen tries to enjoy a night out on the town, but gets interrupted and held hostage on the next The Flash.

One bloody scene for The Boys second season had to move locations after complaints by the Toronto City Council.

Stephen Amell teased his preview of Crisis on Infinite Earths, but didn’t really show anything significant.

Batwoman and Supergirl were among the TV shows being praised for their LGBTQ representation by GLAAD.

Todd Phillips showed off some more behind the scenes photos of him and Joaquin Phoenix making Joker.

Arrow will complete its eighth and final season with a two-hour event on January 28, starting at 8pm ET/PT.

