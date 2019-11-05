Will Joker hit $1 billion at the global box office? What does Mark Ruffalo want to see from Hulk in the future of the MCU? How did Ryan Reynolds poke fun at Henry Cavill‘s Superman mustache in a new ad? What does B-movie producer Roger Corman think about the recent Marvel movie criticism? What role do you think Ben Barnes might have talked about with Marvel Studios after The Punisher? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Comedian Nikki Glaser stops by Marvel’s Eat the Universe to make a Squirrel Girl-inspired Hot Dish.

Anthony Mackie confirmed start of production on Falcon and the Winter Soldier with a simple set photo.

No one messes with Supergirl‘s friends in this new promo for the upcoming sixth episode of the fifth season.

Stephen Amell wrapped his final scene with co-star David Ramsey for the final season of The CW’s Arrow.

Kate Kane‘s identity isn’t so secret when The Executioner comes to Gotham in a new episode of Batwoman.

For Crisis on Infinite Earths, The Flash co-star Carlos Valdes says, “It’s almost stupid how massive it is.”

Ryan Meinerding shared this design of what Spider-Man‘s mask might look like if it was turned inside out.

Even though Joker isn’t likely opening in China, the DC movie seems to be on track to hit $1 billion worldwide.

