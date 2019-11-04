Which DC Comics villain did Cardi B dress as for Halloween? Who is the latest Arrow cast member returning for the final season of the show? Which Marvel movie star doesn’t know that they’re supposed to be in the animated What If? series? Want to go behind the scenes of the Avengers: Damage Control VR experience? Want to listen to the first episode of the official Watchmen podcast? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Cardi B posted this rather provocative Halloween costume where she’s dressed up as Batman villain Poison Ivy.

Supergirl star David Harewood denied rumors of Martian Manhunter joining DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

The new Marvel and Stitcher podcast collaboration Marvels released a trailer before its November 20 debut.

Paul Blackthorne is returning for several episodes as Quentin Lance for the final season of The CW’s Arrow.

Ryan Reynolds was shocked by this kid’s impressive Deadpool costume that he wore for this Halloween.

Michael Douglas apparently has no idea he’s supposed to voice Hank Pym in Marvel’s What If series.

Todd Phillips posted another batch of behind the scenes photos with Joaquin Phoenix from the set of Joker.

According to one of the VFX artists on Zack Snyder‘s Justice League, many of the VFX shots were completed.

