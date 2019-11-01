Want to see which celebrities dressed as superheroes this Halloween? Will Emily Bett Rickards be back for the final episode of Arrow? Did you know Scarlet Witch almost survived Thanos‘ snap? Has Jason Momoa really seen Zack Snyder‘s cut of Justice League? What comics is Robert Pattinson reading to prepare for The Batman? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Happy Halloween Puddin ??? pic.twitter.com/ZTnW93wOBW — Laura Vandervoort (@Vandiekins22) October 31, 2019

Smallville co-star Laura Vandervoort dressed as Harley Quinn from 2016’s Suicide Squad for Halloween.

Emily Bett Rickards will return for the final episode of the eighth and final season of The CW’s Arrow series.

Intrepid reporters Iris West & Lois Lane posed for a photo from the set of The CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earths.

An Avengers: Infinity War early draft had Scarlet Witch survive, but writers couldn’t figure out how to use her.

The Weeknd had an incredible Halloween costume dressed as Jack Nicholson‘s take on Joker from Batman.

Arrowverse executive producer Marc Guggenheim shared the early title art for Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Here’s a fun photo featuring some Avengers: Endgame action figures finally getting the better of Thanos.

Junkie XL confirmed in a recent interview that his score for Zack Snyder’s Justice League was complete.

