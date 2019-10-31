Want a new look at the Marvel’s Avengers video game? What Supergirl villain will start recurring this season? How is Joker possibly helping the developing Spawn movie? Want to see Tom Hiddleston as Daredevil and Charlie Cox as Loki? How did Zack Snyder fans handle the lack of Snyder Cut news from HBO Max? What character is rumored to pop up in Morbius the Living Vampire? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

A new overview for the upcoming Marvel’s Avengers video game reveals tons of new cinematics and gameplay.

Shadowhunters star Nick Sagar has joined the fifth season of The CW’s Supergirl as recurring villain Rip Roar.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow star Brandon Routh eagerly waited to meet Shazam! star Zachary Levi.

The second season of Doom Patrol will be available both on DC Universe and the upcoming HBO Max service.

Check out nearly 80 Easter eggs and comic book references for the second episode of HBO’s Watchmen series.

A rumor says Stained Glass Scarlet may be one of the villains in the upcoming Moon Knight series at Disney+.

A new poster for the Avengers: Damage Control experience at The Void appears to feature a giant Ultron.

Epix has officially renewed the Batman prequel series Pennyworth starring Jack Bannon for a second season.

