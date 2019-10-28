Which rock band dressed as Joaquin Phoenix‘s Joker for a Halloween concert? What is the title of the final episode of the final season of Arrow? How did Brandon Routh say goodbye to DC’s Legends of Tomorrow? Why does the creator of Black Lightning hate Batman? How did the “America’s ass” joke in Avengers: Endgame come together? What’s the working title for the Shang-Chi movie? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a tease of what’s in store for the upcoming third episode of Watchmen, including Silk Spectre arriving.

A fan theory suggests how the Marvel Cinematic Universe is prepared for the villain Kang the Conqueror.

Marc Guggenheim recently revealed the title of the final episode of this final season of Arrow was “Fadeout.”

Suicide Squad star Viola Davis was asked about her opinion on Martin Scorsese’s Marvel movie comments.

Brandon Routh shared a heartfelt goodbye to the cast/crew of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow on his last day.

Arrow executive producer Marc Guggenheim teased the meaning behind the show’s final episode title too.

Rock band Blink 182 dressed up as Joaquin Phoenix‘s version of Joker for their Halloween concert last weekend.

Veteran comic writer and Black Lightning co-creator Tony Isabella recently revealed why he now hates Batman.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.