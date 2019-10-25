When will the Ms. Marvel series for Disney+ start shooting? How did Ryan Reynolds congratulate Joker on surpassing Deadpool at the box office? Are you glad Batwoman got a full season order at The CW? Want to see make-up test images of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn? Would you believe The Batman theme by Michael Giacchino is already done? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

In this edition of Caravan of Garbage, take a look back at Zack Snyder’s own 2009 adaptation of Watchmen.

Production Weekly says the new Disney+ series for Ms. Marvel is slated to start production in April of 2020.

Stephen Amell posted a video saying that he’s already done shooting his parts for Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Comic book writer Tom King explained why the Batman/Catwoman series set January release was delayed.

Warriors of the Sky are getting in on the action in Marvel’s Future Fight mobile game. Meet them all here.

Cloak & Dagger showrunner Joe Pokaski reacted to the recently announced cancellation of the Freeform series.

Ryan Meinerding shared some unusedd concept art of what a battle damaged Spider-Man suit might look like.

Batwoman has officially been given a full season order with The CW picking up nine more episodes of the show.

