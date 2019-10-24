Want to see some alternate designs for Spider-Man‘s new webwings? Are you interested in a Black Widow prelude comic? What did Ken Loach have to say about Marvel movies? What’s so cool about a new variant cover for the 100th issue of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles? How did Benedict Cumberbatch react to Martin Scorsese‘s Marvel movie criticism? How has Joker upset some people living in the Bronx? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

It’s a creepy Halloween in the promo for “There Will Be Blood,” the fourth episode of The Flash season six.

Ruby Rose may cut back on the number of stunts she attempts after her injury while shooting Batwoman.

Oliver Queen is on some dangerous quest in “Leap of Faith,” the third episode of the final season of Arrow.

Marvel is releasing a Daily Bugle comic miniseries following Robbie Robertson tracking a Spider-Man story.

The villain Magpie is introduced in “Who Are You?,” the fourth episode of Batwoman‘s inaugural season.

A new variant cover for TMNT #100 lists everyone who ever worked on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Concept artist Ryan Meinerding showed other designs for Spider-Man‘s new webwings in Far From Home.

The Flash writing staff sent the Arrow writing staff a cake to celebrate their last day working on The CW series.

