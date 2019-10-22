How were the ratings for the series premiere of Watchmen? What is the rumored title for the next Batman: Arkham game? When does the first trailer for Crisis on Infinite Earths arrive? How about the first trailer for Wonder Woman 1984? What secrets does Bucky’s Wakandan metal arm hold? What’s one recent comic book movie that Francis Ford Coppola actually liked? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The third episode of The CW’s new Arrowverse series Batwoman is on the way, and here’s a new promo.

The recently announced female-led Arrow spin-off has the official title of Green Arrow and the Canaries.

Here’s a new look at Brandon Routh suited up as Kingdom Come Superman for Crisis on Infinite Earths.

A new rumor says the next Batman: Arkham video game in the works may be called Batman: Arkham Legacy.

Martian Manhunter‘s brother is causing trouble for Supergirl in the upcoming fourth episode of season five.

Arrowverse EP Marc Guggenheim says the first Crisis on Infinite Earths trailer arrives in November.

Ms. Marvel looms large on this poster for the upcoming Avengers video game slated for release in May 2020.

Ratings for Supergirl hit a new series low, but viewership for the new Batwoman series so far seems to be solid.

