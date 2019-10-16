What the hell happened at the end of the Arrow season premiere? Does Vincent D’Onofrio have a role in The Batman? Is the Ms. Marvel series on Disney+ looking to cast some Inhumans? Want a look at Idris Elba and John Cena on the set of The Suicide Squad? What were Joaquin Phoenix‘s requirements laid out to Todd Phillips when casting the other roles in Joker? Is Gambit dead after the Disney and Fox deal? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

A new creature gets stronger by the minute in “Dead Man Running,” the new episode of The Flash season six.

Set photos from the second season of The Boys show off a new member of The Seven and a tribute to another.

Stephen Amell shared a set photo from Crisis on Infinite Earths, but he carefully black out something in it.

Rob Liefeld said a recent Deadpool cover will be the last he draws for Marvel Comics for the foreseeable future.

The ramifications of the previous episode of Arrow are felt deeply in the next episode, “Welcome to Hong Kong.”

Watchmen series EP Damon Lindelof says it’s not fair of Martin Scorsese to put all Marvel movies in a box.

Marvel Comics is releasing a series of one-shot comics that will tell tell the final tales of some Marvel heroes.

Taron Egerton says that he’s somewhat baffled by the fact that fans want to see him become Wolverine next.

