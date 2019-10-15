What was Ryan Reynolds doing at Marvel Studios? Will Stephen Amell become Spectre in the final season of Arrow? Want to see what Matthew McConaughey could have looked like as Ego in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2? Did Zoe Kravitz hint at her casting in The Batman last month? Could Thor: Love & Thunder used Jane Foster‘s cancer storyline? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Black Lightning season three is underway, and it’s already moving right into the third episode of the season.

Marvel Comics announced new story details and a character roster in the Iron Man 2020 six-issue miniseries.

Here’s the launch trailer for the revamped X-Men comics that begins with Dawn of X! Are you ready for this?

Arrow fans think a recent tweet from star Stephen Amell hints that he’ll become Spectre in this final season.

Supergirl has to deal with some creepy spiders and other assorted villainy in the upcoming episode of season five.

A new rumor says the upcoming WandaVision series will be partially a sitcom and partially a big Marvel movie.

Auditioned for the role of “Anthony Stark”. Didn’t come even remotely close, but the nice man with the taser escorted me to the ground. pic.twitter.com/1bwFDGdMOj — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 14, 2019

Ryan Reynolds posted a picture while he was visiting Marvel Studios, but what were they meeting about?

Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz recently opened up about what’s to come in this final season of the series.

