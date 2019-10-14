Want to see some of the alternate suits that Spidey almost wore in Spider-Man: Far From Home? Will the Titans pop up on Crisis on Infinite Earths after all? Is Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje coming back as Killer Croc for The Suicide Squad? How much money will Gary Glitter get for his song appearing in Joker? What Batman 1989 cast member is actually appearing in Crisis on Infinite Earths? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

HBO takes a look at the legacy of Watchmen as we inch closer to the premiere of the new series later this month.

A rumor claims that Smallville star Justin Hartley will return as Green Arrow in Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Here’s a piece of concept art for how the Batman’s nemesis Joker might have appeared in the FOX series Gotham.

That rumor about Titans possibly making an appearance in the Crisis on Infinite Earths is circling back around.

A new character spotlight from Marvel’s Avengers video game shows off the stats and moves for the mighty Thor.

A report from Canadagraphs says Batman 1989 co-star Robert Wuhl will appear in Crisis of Infinite Earths.

See a collection of alternate designs for Spider-Man‘s new suit in Far From Home that didn’t make the cut.

TMZ has a disturbing report about an ongoing disagreement between Jeremy Renner and his ex-wife Sonni.

