Who is Wayne Brady playing in Black Lightning? Want to hear Robert Downey Jr.‘s fond memory of the last time he shot with Stan Lee? How is Michael Keaton popping up in Crisis on Infinite Earths? Why did a Vin Diesel sound-alike need to be hired for the Bloodshot movie? Who is Nathan Fillion rumored to be playing in The Suicide Squad? Want to see concept are for an unused elemental in Spider-Man: Far From Home? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The CW teased what’s in store for Black Lightning and co. in the rest of the DC Comics superhero’s third season.

AMC Theatres banned the man responsible for a Joker ticket policy prank from all of their theater locations for life.

Arrow looks to have an action-packed and heartfelt final season as the series comes to a close over at The CW.

Wayne Brady will play a disaffected super-solider called Gravedigger on this season of Black Lightning.

Things are just getting started after the first episode of Batwoman, and here’s what’s coming up this season.

Robert Downey Jr. recently remembered one of the last times he got to work with Stan Lee for a cameo.

Here are some alternate Iron Man tribute murals created as concept art for Spider-Man: Far From Home.

A spy photo from Crisis on Infinite Earths gives a first look at Batman 1966 star Burt Ward shooting on set.

