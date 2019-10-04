Who is Rachel Maddow playing on Batwoman? Did an AMC Theatres location really deny single ticket buyers trying to see the movie? When is the Harley Quinn animated series debuting on DC Universe? What happens when Batman and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles combine into one thing? Want to see an old Batman illustration that looks like Robert Pattinson? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Watch what unfolded on the second day of New York Comic-Con over at the Marvel Entertainment booth.

Rachel Maddow has joined the cast of Batwoman as a character who will be seen but not heard on the show.

Here’s the teaser for something new coming to Marvel Future Fight, but it’s not really clear what this means.

The upcoming DC Universe Harley Quinn animated series is set to premiere on November 29th this year.

Ruby Rose looks damn good fighting crime as Batwoman in the latest glimpse of the new DC Comics series.

At New York Comic-Con, DC Universe announced an open call to all fans to submit unscripted series ideas.

In the new Batman & Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic, the heroes are joined as one terrifying being.

Before Joker even hit theaters, it had already surpassed Fandango’s record for most presale tickets in October.

