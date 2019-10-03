What is Clark Kent‘s new job in Crisis on Infinite Earths in the Arrowverse? Who are the rumored contenders to play Catwoman in The Batman? What’s the latest in the Deadpool 2 stunt death investigation? Has Gwyneth Paltrow seen Spider-Man: Homecoming yet? Ready to play Marvel Realm of Champions? What happened at the Marvel booth on the first day of New York Comic-Con? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Watch all of the happenings from Marvel Entertainment with their live stream from New York Comic-Con.

Colton Haynes will be returning to the role of Roy Harper for the final season of Stephen Amell’s Arrow.

Watch Aubrey Joseph & Olivia Holt recording Cloak & Dagger lines for the Spider-Man animated series.

Brandon Routh posted a Crisis on Infinite Earths photo, and Clark Kent is The Daily Planet editor-in-chief.

The Flash is speeding back to The CW very soon, and this new trailer teases what’s to come in the new season.

Elizabeth Olsen recently talked about how Kevin Feige told her about the WandaVision series on Disney+.

The third season of Marvel’s The Runaways is coming to Hulu in December, and the first poster has arrived.

After making a joke at Spider-Man‘s expense on their cable guide, Xfinity celebrated his return to the MCU.

