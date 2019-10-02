What world record did the Spawn comic recently set? Who is playing Harbinger on Crisis on Infinite Earths? Did Arrowverse executive producer Marc Guggenheim talk to Nicolas Cage about appearing as Superman? Who might be interested in playing Robin alongside Robert Pattinson as Batman? Is Joaquin Phoenix‘s angry outtake from Joker fake or real? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Cook yourself up a nice bayou broil fit for a Wolverine in the latest episode of Marvel’s Eat the Universe series.

POW! Entertainment has released a statement in wake of Stan Lee’s daughter suing the company after his death.

See the Batman: The Animated Series introduction recreated in Batman: Arkham Asylum video games.

A new casting rumor says Marvel Studios is looking for a Jewish “Zac Efron-type” actor to play Moon Knight.

Here’s an old episode of Jay Leno’s Garage with a focus on the Batmobile from Christopher Nolan‘s movies.

When Spawn #301 releases, it will officially be the longest-running creator-owned superhero comic of all time.

Marvel Chief Creative Officer Joe Quesada helped design these 80th anniversary Adidas sneakers coming soon.

Audrey Marie Anderson, who plays Lyla Michaels, will also play Harbinger in Crisis on Infinite Earths.

