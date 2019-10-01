Want to see an alternate look for Dormammu in Doctor Strange? Which theaters are increasing security for Joker showings this weekend? How did Ruby Rose injure herself on the set of Batwoman? Who does Michelle Pfeiffer think should play the new Catwoman? Could Mysterio still be alive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? What did Marvel Studios give to James Gunn before he starts shooting Suicide Squad? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a look at the upcoming third season of Black Lightning, who will be part of Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Reportedly, the budget for Marvel Studios shows on Disney+ will be between $100 million and $150 million.

Here’s a video with Black Widow‘s alternate outfit she can wear in Marvel’s Avengers video game in 2020.

Birds of Prey series star Ashley Scott will return as Huntress in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover.

The CW’s Batwoman star Ruby Rose posted this video of the surgery she had to get after being injured on set.

For some reason, Get Out star Lakeith Stanfield wore Joker make-up at Joaquin Phoenix‘s movie premiere.

Concept art shows a different version of the villain Dormammu was almost used in Marvel’s Doctor Strange.

Michelle Pfeiffer thinks her Maleficent: Mistress of Evil co-star Elle Fanning should play Catwoman next.

