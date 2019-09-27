What was Ben Affleck‘s workout regimen for Justice League? Who is playing the new Atom in Crisis on Infinite Earths? Which Black Widow cast member just wrapped shooting? Which X-Men producer has joined Venom? When will Shang-Chi start shooting? How did Spider-Man: Far From Home recreate a scene from Iron Man? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s the trailer for the upcoming sixth season of The Flash, which looks rather dangerous for Barry Allen.

Ben Affleck‘s personal trainer revealed the actor’s workout regimen to get in shape to shoot Justice League.

Smallville co-star Erica Durance shared this photo with Tom Welling for Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Marvel Entertainment is teaming up with Serial Box for an upcoming audio story called Thor: Metal Gods.

A group of dudes put together this fun low budget version of the final hero assembly in Avengers: Endgame.

Supernatural star Osric Chau will play the new Atom, in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event.

Concept artist David Masson shared this terrifying alternate version of Jean Grey losing it in Dark Phoenix.

LAPD released a statement about there being no credible threats of violence upon Joker hitting theaters soon.

