Would you like to see Red Skull actor Ross Marquand play Moon Knight? What did Regal Cinemas say about concerns over violent acts inspired by Joker? Could Lynda Carter pop up in Crisis on Infinite Earths as Wonder Woman? Does TheDailyBugle.net site have an inconsistency with the MCU? What if Thanos killed Iron Man at the end of Avengers: Endgame? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The cast of The Flash series looks back at some of their favorite scenes from the first five season of the show.

A new set video from production on the second season of Titans show Nightwing fighting off Deathstroke.

Concept artist Jerad S. Marantz revealed a different look for Green Lantern villain Hector Hammond.

Erica Durance is officially on set for production on the forthcoming Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover.

Here’s a preview of Black Widow‘s fighting style in the upcoming Marvel’s Avengers video game set for 2020.

Luke Cage star Simone Missick recently expressed her disappointment in the cancellation of the Netflix show.

Here’s a new poster for Joker with Joaquin Phoenix taking a stroll through Gotham City like any casual citizen.

Lynda Carter may end up appearing as Wonder Woman in Crisis on Infinite Earths, according to Deadline.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.