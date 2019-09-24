Are you ready for a female-centric spin-off of Arrow? Have you gotten your Joker tickets yet? What embarrassing Spider-Man photo from Homecoming reappeared in Far From Home? What did Steve Jobs tell Bob Iger about Iron Man 2 after seeing it in theaters? How did Zach Galifianakis mock Brie Larson‘s role as Captain Marvel? Which Batman villain inspired Zendaya‘s dress at the Emmys? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s an extended trailer for the upcoming eighth and final season premiere for Arrow, arriving in October.

Damon Lindelof, creator of HBO’s Watchmen series, will leave real, hot button issues open to interpretation.

Capture the Knight / Cape sur la nuit pic.twitter.com/yMFXMd4djU — WB Games Montréal (@WBGamesMTL) September 23, 2019

Warner Bros. Games Montreal seems to be teasing some kind of new Batman video game coming sometime soon.

Michael Rosenbaum has revealed that he passed on appearing as Lex Luthor in Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Here’s a look at how the entire world celebrating Batman Day last weekend, with Bat signals and everything.

The CW is developing an Arrow spin-off for Katherine McNamara, Katie Cassidy and Juliana Harkavy.

Taserface could have looked much different in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, as seen in concept art.

Fandango announced that Joker tickets are on sale, so pick them up for the opening night screening now.

