Would you believe Batwoman is leading freshman broadcast shows in awareness and demand? Want to see two new characters joining Suicide Squad in DC Comics? What has the cast of Arrow learned since making the show? Could Dan Stevens be in The Eternals? Why did Joaquin Phoenix leave in the middle of an interview for Joker? Want to see concept art of Batman from the abandoned Justice League Mortal? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Get an extended look at the upcoming season premiere of Supergirl, titled “Event Horizon,” coming next month.

Batwoman leads freshman broadcast shows in terms of viewers “aware” of a show, and “demand” for a show.

Suicide Squad writer Tom Taylor revealed artwork for two new characters joining the deadly DC Comics team.

Thor writer Jason Aaron mocked Batman Day because the God of Thunder gets his own day every single week.

The cast of Arrow talks about the lessons they’ve learned while shooting the show before it returns next month.

Damon Lindelof says the new Watchmen series treats the graphic novel as canon and continues the narrative.

Spider-Man: Far From Home concept artist Henrik Tamm revealed art he created for a couple sequences.

More of the episode titles for the upcoming final season of Arrow have been revealed. But what do they mean?

